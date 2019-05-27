27 May 2019

Libya: Humanitarian Dashboard (January - April 2019)

Infographic
UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 20 May 2019
preview
Download PDF (511.28 KB)

KEY FIGURES

6.6 million Total population

0.823 million People in Need

0.552 million Targeted population

0.280 million Reached population 51% of targeted population

173,000 Total number of IDPs as of Feb 2019

445,000 Total number of returnees

661,000 Total number of migrants

78,000 Tripoli conflict IDPs

STRATEGIC OBJECTIVES

  • Provide and improve safe and dignified access to essential goods and critical public services in synergy with sustainable development assistance.

  • Enhance protection and promote adherence to International Humanitarian Law,
    International Human Rights Law, and International Refugee Law

