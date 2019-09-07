Libya: Humanitarian Dashboard (Jan - Jun 2019)
KEY FIGURES
6.6 million
Total poulation
0.269 million
Total number of IDPs
0.823 million
People in Need
0.445 million
Total number of returnees
0.552 million
Targeted population
0.641
Total number of migrants
0.279 million
Reached population through HRP activities (50% of targeted population)
0.492 million
Total reached population
STRATEGIC OBJECTIVES
Provide and improve safe and dignified access to essential goods and critical public services in synergy with sustainable development assistance
Enhance protection and promote adherence to International Humanitarian Law,
International Human Rights Law, and International Refugee Law