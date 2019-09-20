Libya: Humanitarian Dashboard (Jan - July 2019)
KEY FIGURES
6.6 million
Total population
0.823 million
People in Need
0.554 million
Targeted population
0.239million**
Reached population through HRP activities
43% of targeted population
0.412million** Total reached population
0.269 million
Total number of IDPs
0.445 million
Total number of returnees
0.641 million
Total number of migrants
STRATEGIC OBJECTIVES
- Provide and improve safe and dignified access to essential goods and critical public services in synergy with sustainable development assistance
- Enhance protection and promote adherence to International Humanitarian Law, International Human Rights Law, and International Refugee Law