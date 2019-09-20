20 Sep 2019

Libya: Humanitarian Dashboard (Jan - July 2019)

Infographic
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 06 Sep 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (2.62 MB)

KEY FIGURES

6.6 million
Total population

0.823 million
People in Need

0.554 million
Targeted population

0.239million**
Reached population through HRP activities
43% of targeted population
0.412million** Total reached population

0.269 million
Total number of IDPs

0.445 million
Total number of returnees

0.641 million
Total number of migrants

STRATEGIC OBJECTIVES
- Provide and improve safe and dignified access to essential goods and critical public services in synergy with sustainable development assistance

  • Enhance protection and promote adherence to International Humanitarian Law, International Human Rights Law, and International Refugee Law
