Libya: Humanitarian Access Snapshot – Visas for International Humanitarian Staff (October 2020)

OVERVIEW

Visa constraints continued to be the main impediment for the humanitarian community, representing nearly 36% of all reported constraints, with most INGOs not receiving visas for international staff for eight months or more.

The lack of INGO expert presence in-country significantly impacts program oversight, coordination and engagement with authorities. The Humanitarian Coordinator highlighted these recurring constraints in his meeting with the Minister of Interior on 6 October. Significant progress was made following the meeting with 46 visas being issued to INGO staff. However, the visas varied in duration and in numerous cases did not equal the number requested by the organization.

Conflicting visa processes that extend back to when INGOs first engaged in Libya in 2011, will persist unless a long-term, agreed upon system is promulgated by the relevant authorities. The Humanitarian Access Working Group (HAWG) is working to gain support from the national authorities to identify a clear framework for visa processes for INGOs in order to mitigate misunderstandings and help clarify roles and responsibilities.