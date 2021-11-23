Libya: Humanitarian Access Snapshot (October 2021)

KEY FIGURES

125 Humanitarian access constraints

1 Incidents involving restrictions of conflict affected populations' access to services and assistance

33 Constraints in relation to limited operational presence

1 Deconfliction request for humanitarian movements processed and acknowledged

OVERVIEW

In October, humanitarian partners reported a total of 125 access constraints through the Access Monitoring and Reporting Framework (AMRF). This is the least number of constraints reported for a single month since the launching of AMRF. The majority of reported access impediments are related to bureaucratic restrictions on the movement of humanitarian staff and relief supplies within and into Libya which is a trend that has been continuous since March 2020.

In October, the issue of lack of visas for international staff of humanitarian organizations saw a small improvement. Since 28 September, 15 operational INGOs submitted 104 visa requests: 41 have been issued, 40 have received a telex, and 23 have been denied based on nationality or are pending response. Two of the INGOs that submitted requests did not receive positive feedback on any of their applications. The process of issuing visas continues to be lengthy and limited in feedback. Some INGOs were informed that the system was down, and no visas could be processed during September, this improvement likely marks a resumption of services.

Currently, 72 staff members have valid visas out of 180 international staff who require consistent access to the country. Support from national authorities is needed to facilitate the collection of visas by the rest of INGOs and to promulgate a clear guidance that ensures a consistent process and delivery of visas for international staff.