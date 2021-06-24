Libya: Humanitarian Access Snapshot (May 2021)

OVERVIEW

Access constraints decreased by 3 per cent since last month and by 82 per cent compared to May 2020. Movement restrictions related to COVID-19 precautionary measures dropped from a peak of 768 constraints last year to only one constraint. However, the severity of some of the reported constraints significantly impacted people in need, particularly, incidents involving interference in the implementation of humanitarian activities targeting migrants and refugees in detention centres. Moreover, bureaucratic challenges, particularly inconsistencies in the issuance of visas continue to hamper humanitarian partners working in Libya.

To help offset the difficulties in reaching people in need because of limited international operational presence, the humanitarian community is exploring opportunities for effective partnerships with Libyan civil society organizations in order to reach vulnerable groups in difficult-to-reach areas.