Libya: Humanitarian Access Snapshot (March 2022)

The month of March has seen a 22 per cent reduction in the number of access constraints reported by partners since February. Out of 15 reporting partners, six did not face any access impediments this month. The positive development is likely explained by a reduction in Bureaucratic and Administrative Impediments (BAI). While underreported, most INGOs have faced issues getting visas processed since last year, a situation that seems to be resolving as more and more INGOs receive approvals to bring their international staff into the country.

Regarding financial constraints, partners have continued to report limits imposed on them to withdraw reasonable amounts of cash from certain banks. A coordinated approach to engaging the Central Bank of Libya led by the Humanitarian Coordinator resulted in positive feedback from authorities, who indicated a willingness to resolve the situation. International transfers, however, continue to be a challenge, with over USD $1m still awaiting authorization from intermediary banks to reach accounts belonging to humanitarian organizations in-country.

During March, partners also reported an increase in the number of incidents hindering their movement within the country. From 3 to 22 March, the airspace between Tripoli and Benghazi was closed, which affected UNHAS operations and led to delays in the implementation of humanitarian activities across the country, with associated cost implications for humanitarian organizations.

Finally, partners reported during the month of March increased scrutiny by authorities on the work of INGOs, NNGOs, and CSOs across the country. The concern that “out of the ordinary” requests from authorities have increased is shared across partners and is a trend that could persist. Whether related or not, there has also been an increase in reported cases of harassment of humanitarian staff when doing their work. These incidents are often linked to a lack of acceptance of humanitarian operations or familiarity with humanitarian principles.