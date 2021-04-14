Libya: Humanitarian Access Snapshot (March 2021)

OVERVIEW

were five per cent lower than those reported in February. Nearly half of all reported constraints are bureaucratic restrictions hindering movements into and within Libya. Reports of incidents involving interference in the implementation of humanitarian activities increased. Other partners reported that their staff were subject to interrogations by local authorities before being allowed to continue with their humanitarian work. The humanitarian community seeks support from the Libyan Government of National Unity to address such incidents to ensure that they don’t reoccur. Support is also needed to resolve the persistent bureaucratic challenges by putting in place consistent processes for issuance of visas and customs clearances that are conducive to humanitarian activities.

The humanitarian operation is also heavily impacted by the limited operational presence of humanitarian partners. International humanitarian actors need to expand their footprint, while also increasing engagement with national partners In line with the recommendations put forth by the Peer to Peer Mission Report. Partners are looking at how best to do this in conformity with partnership principles and accountability frameworks.