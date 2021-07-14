Libya: Humanitarian Access Snapshot (June 2021)

OVERVIEW

Access constraints reported by humanitarian partners continued a downward trend marking a 9 per cent decrease in comparison with May and an 84 per cent decrease compared to May 2020, which was the month that witnessed the highest number of reported constraints since the launch of the Access Monitoring and Reporting Frame (AMRF). The vast majority of reported constraints were related to bureaucratic impediments on movement into and within Libya. The lack of clear and consistent processes for issuance of visas for international staff and registration of humanitarian organizations in Libya continues to hamper operations. The subsequent impact of limited operational presence of humanitarian actors on the ground impacts humanitarians’ ability to reach people in need.

In June, four incidents involving restrictions on conflict affected populations’ access to humanitarian assistance were reported. Support is needed from national and local authorities to ensure full and unhindered access for those in need to humanitarian assistance.