Libya: Humanitarian Access Snapshot (June 2020)

OVERVIEW OF HUMANITARIAN ACCESS

Humanitarian partners reported 979 access constraints in June, which is a 4 per cent decrease in constraints compared to May. For the fourth straight month, restrictions on movements into Libya make up the majority of constraints reported by partners, as they constitute 69% of all reported constraints. COVID-19 measures added further bureaucratic complications to movements into and within Libya.

INGOs continue to face increased delays and difficulties in obtaining Libyan visas for their international staff members. Several INGO staff members have not been able to obtain visas for more than seven months. Over 95% of international INGO staff do not have valid Libyan visas and are currently outside of the country because they cannot submit requests for issuance or renewal of visas. Several of these staff members have not been able to obtain visas for more than seven months.

There was a considerable decrease in restrictions on movements within Libya. This was most notable when after an entire month of appeals from the humanitarian community, authorities allowed for a humanitarian convoy to deliver humanitarian assistance to Tarhuna.

Movement restrictions were also eased by authorities to allow humanitarian organizations to respond to IDPs that fled Tarhuna and relocated to other areas, mainly, Benghazi, Albayda and Ejdabia. Escalation in military operations in Sirte may lead to increased humanitarian needs there. Under International Humanitarian Law (IHL), the Libyan authorities are required to facilitate humanitarian action and access to victims, and to protect humanitarian space.

The presence of booby traps, including IEDs, landmines and explosive remnants of war (ERW) continues to cause harm in Libya. Two doctors were tragically killed after an ERW exploded while they were assisting to recover those injured from rubble in Tripoli Mantika.

UNHAS managed to organize its first flight since 23 March when it arranged for a flight from Tunis to Benghazi on 30 June. UNHAS is the main means by which humanitarians can reach Libya.

As of 30 June, the Education, Food Security, Health, Child Protection, Mine Action, GBV, ETC and Shelter/NFI sectors have each received less than 30% of their HRP funding requirements.