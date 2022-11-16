Libya: Humanitarian Access Snapshot (July-September 2022)

Overview

36 Access constraints were reported in the third quarter of 2022 which have impacted on humanitarian activities all over the country. Bureaucratic and administrative impediments to humanitarian access continue to heavily impact the humanitarian operation. Visas for international staff of INGOs are going through a serious bottleneck with the suspension of applications for new visas and in-country renewals that has been ongoing for more than three months. Moreover, the recent verdict from the South Benghazi Court of Law that led to the suspension of regulation (286) for the year 2019 which organizes the work of the Commission for Civil Society has severely affected the work of INGOs. If no immediate solutions are found, the combined impact of visa and registration challenges will lead to serious repercussions as more and more visas and organizations’ work permits are expiring which in turn can result in suspensions of a significant portion of humanitarian activities/ programs.

The recent military operations that took place during the respective reporting period are another source of concern. The recent clashes in the West besides the military parades in the South along with the continuous military movements around the country have impacted the programming of humanitarian partners. All state and non-state actors are called upon to promote compliance with the International Humanitarian Law and to respect the humanitarian space. Violence against humanitarian personnel coupled with interferences in the implementation of humanitarian activities together accounted for almost a third of the reported implements. Such incidents are usually attributed to the lack of awareness of the nature of humanitarian work. Support from authorities is needed to increase the understanding of humanitarian work within their sub-entities.

Affected populations continue to encounter challenges accessing human assistance. Misinterpretation by local authorities of a recent decree of the Ministry of Economy has led to depriving migrants and refugees of access to essential humanitarian aid as the work of a number of humanitarian organization was suspended by some local authorities in the West.