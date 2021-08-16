Libya: Humanitarian Access Snapshot (July 2021)

OVERVIEW

Access constraints reported by humanitarian partners continued to decrease for the fourteenth consecutive month. The number of access impediments reported in July marked a 9 per cent decrease compared to June. Bureaucratic restrictions on the movement of humanitarian staff and relief items into and within Libya continue to make up the vast majority of reported constraints in the absence of long-term solutions with regards to visas for international staff and registration of humanitarian organizations in Libya. The severity of these lingering bureaucratic restrictions has increased significantly since June, impacting humanitarians’ ability to deliver effective and timely humanitarian response.

Support from national authorities to promulgate consistent processes for visas and registration of humanitarian organizations that clearly identify the steps to be followed, documents required and parties involved in each step of the process is essential to ensure the continuity of humanitarian response in Libya.