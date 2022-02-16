Libya: Humanitarian Access Snapshot (January 2022)

Key Figures

109 Humanitarian access constraints

5 Incidents involved violence against humanitarian personnel, assets and facilities

34 Constraints in relation to limited operational

1 Incidents involving interference in the implementation of humanitarian activities

Overview

January 2022 saw for the first time since May 2020 an increase in the number of reported access constraints. This is mainly due to an increase in restrictions of movement of agencies, personnel or goods within Libya, and more particularly due to impeded access to certain detention centres. The month however has seen a welcomed and positive development as national authorities announced the launch of a new platform where INGOs can submit their visa applications, a system which hopes to resolve some of the persistent Bureaucratic and Administrative Impediments that the humanitarian community faces to access Libya.

On the other hand, January registered an unusual number of incidents where humanitarian personnel where threatened with violence due to disagreements with beneficiaries and contractors. In a similar line, protests impeded the implementation of operations in some areas of Tripoli. Finally, the aftermath of armed clashes in Sebha in December 2021 has led to extraordinary stringent security measures in the South that have continued to impact and delay humanitarian operations.