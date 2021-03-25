Libya
Libya: Humanitarian Access Snapshot (January 2021)
OVERVIEW
Humanitarian access constraints dropped by 4% compared to last month. Bureaucratic restrictions hindering entry of humanitarian personnel and aid into the country made up more than half of reported constraints. With the increasing humanitarian needs, support from national authorities is needed more than ever to clearly identify and promulgate a visa process for international humanitarian staff as well as consistent custom clearance procedures to allow humanitarian assistance, particularly Health items to rapidly reach those in need.
- UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
