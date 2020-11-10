Libya: Humanitarian Access Snapshot - Health (September 2020)

OVERVIEW

With the rapid spread of COVID-19, Libyan civilians organized several demonstrations to protest the worsening quality of life, including poor basic health services (2). Out of a total of 287 health facilities assessed in 14 mantikas, 41% are not functioning as of 30 September (3). The increase of COVID-19 cases has created additional demand for health and hygiene items, resulting in price increases (4).

The Health Sector reported that a total of 46 mahallas in six municipalities are deemed inaccessible according to thresholds for access set by the sector (5). In 2020, attacks on Health personnel and resources have left 27 casualties and caused heavy damages. For the fifth consecutive month, Health Sector partners (three UN agencies and six INGOs) reported the highest number of access constraints among the humanitarian sectors (6). Bureaucratic constraints continue to make up the vast majority of reported challenges. While domestic suppliers are often unable to meet stringent internationally quality assurance standards for materials, international health partners face difficulties in importing health items and delivering them to their intended destinations because of lack of clear import regulations, lengthy custom exemption processes and inconsistencies in clearance procedures. As with other sectors, since the start of 2020, complex visa restrictions prevented numerous INGO international Health experts from entering the country to respond to those in need.