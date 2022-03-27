Libya: Humanitarian Access Snapshot (February 2022)

Overview

During February, humanitarian partners reported more stringent financial regulations imposed on cash withdrawals and local and international transactions.

Measures similar to a circular from 2016 were imposed by officials at some banks utilized by INGOs, including limiting cash withdrawals to around 215 USD per day, which hindered the continuity of humanitarian operations across the country.

Despite political changes in the country, most humanitarian partners have been able to continue their operations with similar levels of constraints than in January.

Restrictions on and obstruction of access to services and assistance by people in need continue to be high due to the limited access humanitarians have to certain detention centers, and the difficulties refugees and migrants face in accessing financial services.

Bureaucratic and Administrative Impediments (BAIs) continue to be persistent. Most INGO requests for visas remain pending as the humanitarian community awaits information on how to operate the new application platform. The situation is reaching a critical moment, as most visas obtained by INGO staff members last November have a validity of 3 to 6 months, putting organizations under time pressure to obtain renewals and submit new requests.