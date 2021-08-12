Libya: Humanitarian Access Snapshot - Education (3 August 2021)

KEY MESSAGE

Support from Libyan counterparts is needed to address the lingering bureaucratic constraints, and to find effective and reliable alternatives to the traditional educational methods during the pandemic times.

OVERVIEW

In 2021, 316,000 school-aged children and 10,000 teachers are in need for education support. Under the 2021 HRP, 130,000 school-age children and 2,000 teachers are being targeted. 57 access constraints impacted the Education Sector activities between January and June 2021. Bureaucratic restrictions on movement constituted the vast majority of eported challenges due to the lack of clear and consistent processes for visas, security clearances and approvals of program activities.

During armed conflicts between 2019 and 2021, 700 schools in the West were in proximity to areas of conflict and hence subject to weeks of closure while 16 schools were attacked. Over the past ten years, 241 schools were partially damaged or fully destroyed due to numerous armed conflicts while 23 schools are still being used as collective shelters for IDPs till date. COVID-19 had a serious impact on the educational process. On 15 March 2020, schools all over the country were closed. The school year of 2020/2021 started late in December for the East and in January 2021 for the South and West. On 23 January, school classes were suspended for two weeks all over Libya while in March 2021 some municipalities in the West called for a 10-day curfew and closed all educational institutions. Lately, a two-week partial lockdown was imposed as of 27 July across the whole western region and many municipalities closed their educational institutions.