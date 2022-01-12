Libya: Humanitarian Access Snapshot (December 2021)

KEY FIGURES

103 Humanitarian access constraints

4 Constraints related to military operations and ongoing hostilities impeding humanitarian operations

34 Constraints in relation to limited operational

1 Incidents involving interference in the implementation of humanitarian activities

OVERVIEW

The month of December saw the downward trend in access constraints recorded in the Access Monitoring and Reporting Framework (AMRF) continue. The year closed with a noticeable decrease in the number of restrictions of movement of humanitarian staff and goods within Libya: from 24 in November to only six in December. While the progressive decrease throughout the year may be attributed to relative stability after the signing of the ceasefire and formation of the Government of National Unity (GNU), December was particularly affected by a general reduction of humanitarian activity in view of the anticipated, but now postponed, elections, as well as the holiday season.

Armed clashes in Tripoli and Sebha disrupted certain humanitarian activities during December. The impact of the clashes on humanitarian operations is particularly concerning in Sebha, as the Mantika is already overburdened by constraints related to the lack of operational presence of humanitarian actors and a difficult logistic environment. While humanitarians continue to explore opportunities to increase presence and deliver needs-based assistance in the South, a deteriorating security situation could result in worsening needs coupled with diminished access in an area that lies at the heart of the main migration routes.