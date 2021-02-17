Libya: Humanitarian Access Snapshot (December 2020)

Overview:

With 340 reported constraints, December saw the lowest number of access impediments since the launch of the Access Monitoring and Reporting Framework (AMRF) in March. With bureaucratic impediments continuing to make up the vast majority of constraints, sustainable system-wide solutions need to be found. Limited operational presence, which is related to a number of the constraints, continues to impact the delivery of humanitarian assistance. Disparities in response levels across different geographic areas highlight the need to expand the humanitarian footprint in difficult-to-reach areas. A stronger evidence base on which humanitarians rely is needed to deliver an effective response. Humanitarian assessments and continuous interactions between affected populations and the humanitarian community are essential for humanitarian programing to be driven by the needs on the ground.

Analyses throughout the year conclude that support from the Libyan national authorities is needed in three crucial areas; 1) to clearly promulgate processes that are conducive to movement of humanitarian staff and resources into Libya, 2) to facilitate the integration of national NGOs in the humanitarian coordination structure and 3) to promote accountability to affected populations by allowing those in need to determine what assistance is required and how it can be best delivered.