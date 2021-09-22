Libya: Humanitarian Access Snapshot (August 2021)

OVERVIEW

In August, a total of 139 access constraints were reported by humanitarian partners through the Access Monitoring and Reporting Framework (AMRF). The vast majority of reported access impediments were related to bureaucratic restrictions on movement into and within Libya. Despite the 9 per cent decrease in total access constraints compared to July, the severity of constraints related to visas for international staff of humanitarian organizations continued to increase significantly in August putting the continuity of humanitarian activities at risk. A total of 319 visa-related access impediments were reported between January and August 2021. The main cause for this issue lies in the lack of official processes for visas for staff of humanitarian organizations in Libya.

Support from national authorities has become more important than ever to address the current bottlenecks with visa applications for international staff and to introduce clear processes that can ensure the consistent delivery of visas for humanitarian organizations in the future.