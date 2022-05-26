Libya: Humanitarian Access Snapshot (April 2022)

Overview

The number of reported access constraints this month has remained at 25, similar to March 2022. Of these, 92 per cent directly impacted INGOs, mostly affecting operations in Tripoli and Benghazi.

For the first time this year, the protection sector was not the most affected by access constraints. This can be partially explained by the opening of the Community Day Centre (CDC) in Mansoura, Tripoli, which has eased access to people in need. Health partners faced the highest number of access constraints this month, mostly related to bureaucratic and administrative impediments to delivering services.

Bureaucratic and Administrative Impediments (BAIs) have significantly decreased since February 2022 as INGOs continue to receive visas. However, local financial practices continue to burden the humanitarian community. On top of unresolved issues related to cash liquidity, partners have reported this month new procedures imposed by banks on humanitarian organizations that often result in the temporary freezing of transfers and accounts.

In March, partners reported an increase in the level of scrutiny of their activities by local stakeholders. Related challenges remained during April, with actors persistently attempting to interfere in the delivery of aid in detriment of the humanitarian principles.

Despite political tensions in the country, confrontations between armed groups had limited impact on humanitarian operations. While some localized clashes were reported across Tripoli, partners continued to deliver services with no major disruptions.

Lastly, UNHAS had to cancel one flight due to weather conditions during the month of April. Climate conditions in Libya are reportedly becoming more extreme every year, which could lead to further cancellations in the future.