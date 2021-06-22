Libya: Humanitarian Access Snapshot (April 2021)

OVERVIEW

The downward trend of reported humanitarian access constraints continued, as the month saw an 8 per cent decline compared to March. Inconsistencies in visa issuance and in customs clearances continue to make up the bulk of reported access impediments. Interference in the implementation of humanitarian activities has notably impacted humanitarian response targeting refugees and migrants in detention centres. The Humanitarian Community calls on the Libyan national authorities to support in mitigating the impact of such constraints so that humanitarian agencies maintain their activities in line with the humanitarian principles and International Humanitarian Law.

The impact of limited operational presence of humanitarian actors continues to cause major disparities in humanitarian response levels across geographic regions. This stresses the need to expand the humanitarian footprint in difficult-to-reach areas by involving in the coordinated efforts more local civil society actors who conform to the recognized accountability frameworks and partnership principles.