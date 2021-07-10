Libya: Humanitarian Access Severity – June 2021

ACCESS SEVERITY

In April and May 2021, OCHA organized three focus group discussion sessions (one for each region; South, West and East) with the involvement of humanitarian staff from UN agencies, INGOs and NNGOs to gauge humanitarian access severity levels in all municipalities within Libya. Out of a total of 100 municipalities, 85 were deemed accessible municipalities with low-level access severity, eight registered as municipalities with medium-level access severity and seven municipalities; Hrawa, Khaleej Assidra, Sirt, Al Azizya, Al Maya, Azzahra, Swani Bin Adam, with high-level access severity.

COMBINED SEVERITY SCORES

Access severity scores were cross-referenced against inter-sectoral needs severity scores (on a five-point scale) for each municipality according to the 2020 HNO to produce a combined score for both, needs severity and access severity (on a three-point severity scale) across all 100 municipalities. Combined severity scores on humanitarian needs and access can be categorized according the following:

Combined severity score between 11 and 15 on the three-point scale (High Severity):

With a combined severity score of 12, Sirt is the only municipality over the high severity threshold. This stresses the importance for humanitarians to be granted unfettered access to Sirte. The complete reopening of the coastal road is crucial for allowing people in need to access humanitarian services. The humanitarian community calls on the national and local authorities to support humanitarian response efforts to access Sirte and deliver much needed humanitarian assistance.

Combined severity score between 6 and 10 on the three-point scale (Medium Severity):

A total of 12 municipalities; Abusliem, Ain Zara, Al Aziziya, Al Maya, Al Kufra, Azzahra, Azzawya, Derna, Gharb Azzawya, Hrawa, Khaleej Assidra and Swani Bin Adam, have medium combined severity scores. These areas suffer from limited humanitarian operational presence and bureaucratic constraints imposed on humanitarian activities. Support from the national and local authorities is needed to 1) remove the lingering bureaucratic constraints and to 2) allow scale up of humanitarian programs, most prominently through empowering national civil society organizations to reach such areas with reliance on accountability frameworks and partnership principles.

Combined severity score between 1 and 5 on the three-point scale (Low Severity):

The majority of municipalities (87) fall within this category. The disparities in response levels in these municipalities range from nil response to overreach, which highlights the 1) the need to enhance the operational footprint as well as 2) the necessity for humanitarian resources to be allocated according to severity of need based on up-to-date evidence-based information gathered from the people in need. Effective response and impact require access to information through needs assessments. The humanitarian community calls on the Libyan authorities to foster an atmosphere that is conducive to humanitarian needs assessments.