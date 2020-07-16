Libya: Humanitarian Access Report (May 2020)

1023 access constraints/ incidents reported

768 COVID-19-related access constraints

893,000 people in need of humanitarian assistance

Key Findings

Humanitarian partners reported a total of 1,023 access constraints during May 2020.

Out of 1,023 reported access constraints, 768 are directly or indirectly linked to COVID-19 imposed restrictions, precautionary measures and elements. Several of these constraints existed before the COVID-19 crisis but were exacerbated by the emergence of COVID-19 restrictions.

Bureaucratic constraints make up 91% of all 1,023 reported access constraints. These include restrictions of movement of agencies, personnel, or goods into Libya as well as restrictions of movements, activities and projects within Libya.

The West Region continues to have the highest number of access constraints out of all the regions with a total of 421 reported access constraints (41%) followed by the East and South regions with 366 (36%) and 236 (23%) reported access constraints respectively.

Out of all reported access constraints during the month, only 394 could be linked to the different humanitarian sectors, out of which 222 constraints can be linked to COVID-19 related measures, with the constraints reported by Health Sector and Protection Sector partners making up almost half of the reported sector-specific constraints.

Funding for humanitarian activities remains a major access constraint impacting all humanitarian sectors as the average HRP funding gap across all sectors is nearly 84% as of 31 May.

Overview:

Humanitarian partners reported a total of 1,023 access constraints during May 2020. The number of constraints increased slightly by 1 per cent compared to April 2020. An additional layer of analysis has been included to this report that identifies the access constraints that can be directly or indirectly linked to the humanitarian sectors. This report aims to identify the main access constraints affecting the humanitarian situation and people in need. A total of 1 million people in Libya are in need of some form of humanitarian and protection assistance. The analysis for the month is more detailed as a result of adopting a more robust monitoring system to track access constraints. The humanitarian community in Libya aims to use this analysis to work with all relevant stakeholders to pursue ways to mitigate such access constraints in order to ensure to the extent possible that the people in need are given the assistance that they require.**