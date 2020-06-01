Libya: Humanitarian Access Report (April 2020)

1009 access constraints/ incidents reported

677 COVID-19-related access constraints

893,000 people in need of humanitarian assistance

Introduction:

Humanitarian partners reported a total of 1,009 access constraints during April 2020. This marks an increase of about 158 access constraints (18.5%) compared to March 2020. Out of the 1,009 access constraints are 677 constraints that are directly or indirectly due to COVID-19, which is an increase of 513 compared to last month. The difference between the 1,009 figure (overall figure) and the 677 COVID-19 related figure is a combination of both access constraints that have been lingering since before the COVID-19 situation as well as those that have recently emerged but have no direct association with COVID-19. The reason for the considerable change between April and March can be attributed to the emergence of new access constraints, particularly with the worsening situation of the COVID-19 outbreak at the global level.

The increase can also be ascribed to adopting a more robust monitoring system to track access constraints in Libya. This report aims to identify the main access constraints affecting the humanitarian situation in Libya and the areas within Libya in which these access constraints have impacted the people in need. A total of 893,000 people in Libya are in need of some form of humanitarian and protection assistance. The humanitarian community aims to work together with all relevant stakeholders to pursue ways to mitigate such access constraints in order to ensure to the extent possible that the people in need are given the assistance that they deserve.