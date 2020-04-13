Libya: Hostilities threaten COVID-19 response

Hostilities in western Libya have continued to cause civilian casualties and triggered new displacement at a time when the country is responding to the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On 12 April, heavy shelling struck an ambulance near Misrata killing a paramedic - the eighth attack on health facilities this year. Shelling was also reported in parts of Tripoli, including Salah Al Din, Ain Zara, Saba’a and also hit residential areas in Tajoura.

