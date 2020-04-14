Libya

Libya: Hostilities continue to disrupt health services

Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original
Health care services have been disrupted by insecurity affecting the country's focus on COVID-19. © OCHA/Eve Sabbagh

Escalating hostilities in western Tripoli continue to disrupt critical health services at a time when the country needs to focus on combatting the COVID-19 pandemic.

On 13 April, four hospitals in Tripoli, providing an average of 18,000 medical consultations every week, suspended their operations due to insecurity. Three ambulances and four transport cars were also seized at the Sabratha hospital and another 51 primary health care centres and private clinics in Sabratha, Surman and Al Ajaylat have stopped their services.

Read more on OCHA

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Related Content