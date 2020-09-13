Libya: Health Sector Flash Update | Monitoring violence against healthcare (September 10, 2020)

Location: Ejdabia municipality, Ejdabia district

HF Name & Type: Elmaqrif Hospital

Attack type: Assault

Incident: An anesthetic doctor in the ICU of Al- Mogrif Hospital was attacked by security personal. He was threatened with kidnapping or taken to prison. Hospital staff went on a strike in solidarity with the abused doctor with linked temporary suspension of the ICU work. The critical cases were transferred to Benghazi.