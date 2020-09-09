Libya: Health Sector Flash Update | Monitoring violence against healthcare (September 08, 2020)

Location: Bani Waleed municipality, Misrata district

HF Name & Type: Bani Waleed general hospital.

Attack type: Violation

Incident: Bani Walid General Hospital was closed after the administrative building and the emergency department were vandalized, burned, and the auxiliary medical and medical personnel were attacked.

The decision to lock down was due to repeat the sabotage operations inside the hospital in addition to the lack of security at the hospital.