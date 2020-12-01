Libya: Health Sector Flash Update | Monitoring violence against healthcare (November 22, 2020)

Location: Abu Qurayn municipality, Misrata district

HF Name & Type: WHO Health care assets (ambulance)

Attack type: Intercepted and diverted of ICU ambulance

Incident: An ICU ambulance provided by WHO to the Benghazi Health Services Department was detained. The ambulance is one of three ambulances procured by WHO. The ambulance was stopped and detained at checkpoint controlled by an armed group in in Abu Qurayn. the ambulance and the driver still in Misrtata city and did not reach its final destination in Benghazi.