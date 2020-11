Location: Al Qatrun municipality, Murzuq district

HF Name & Type: Albakhi PHC

Attack type: Arson, dental clinic inside Al Bakhy PHC

Incident: Reported attack on Al Bakhy PHC, Friday 20th of November 2020 at 6:00pm by arson in dental clinic and other parts of the facility. The dental chair and equipment have been destructed in addition to the walls, doors and windows