Libya: Health Sector Flash Update | Monitoring violence against healthcare (May 22, 2020)

Location: Albrayga municipality, Ejdabia district HF Name & Type Albrayga hospital Attack type Shooting, assault

Incident: Clashes between two armed groups reportedly took a place inside Albrayga hospital. Indiscriminate shooting took place inside the hospital. As a result, one hospital staff, and two patients were reported injured. A woman broke her leg while she tried to escape through the hospital windows. The director of the hospital was assaulted. Two ambulance were fully damaged. One ambulance was stolen.

Prior health facility condition: This hospital was fully functioning.

Impact : Emergency department was damaged. The hospital was temporarily closed down. All staff and patients were evacuated and transferring all cases to Ejdabia hospital and Bechr hospital.