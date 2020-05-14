Libya: Health Sector Flash Update | Monitoring violence against healthcare (May 14, 2020)

Location: Tripoli municipality, Tripoli district

HF Name & Type Central: Tripoli hospital

Attack type: Shelling

Incident: As a result of continuous military activities around Tripoli city, the building (dermatology department, ENT department) of the Tripoli central hospital was hit by shrapnel of the ongoing shelling of the area close and around the hospital.

Prior health facility condition: The hospital (925 beds and more than 5,000 staff) is one of the city's main and largest health facilities, including the oldest trauma center.

Impact: The shelling caused infrastructural damage to few hospital’ buildings. No casualties were reported.