Location Ain Zara municipality, Tripoli district

HF Name & Type Ayman Al-Haramah field hospital (managed by the Field Medicine and Support Center)

Attack type Unexploded ordnance (UXBs), explosive remnants of war (ERW)

Incident Two doctors of the FMSC were killed after UXB/ERW exploded while both were on their duty evacuating injured patient(s) in Ain Zara area.