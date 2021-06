Location Ejdabia municipality, Ejdabia district

HF Name & Type the Red Crescent, Ejdabia branch

Attack type Abduction

Incident Abduction and Loss of contact with the director of Libyan Red Crescent Ejdabia branch Mr. Mansour Atti on June 3, in front of the LRC headquarters in Ejdabia, the motives behind the incident remain unclear.