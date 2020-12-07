Libya: Health Sector Flash Update | Monitoring violence against healthcare (December 05, 2020)

Location Ejdabia municipality, Ejdabia district

HF Name & Type Elmaqrif hospital

Attack type Assault

Incident The pediatric department (OPD) at Elmaqrif hospital was attacked by a drunk armed person. The person entered the hospital with his sick child in need of medical examination. The person kept threatening the medical personnel.

Prior health facility condition This hospital was fully functioning.

Impact The pediatric services were temporary stopped. The attack caused a certain degree of panic and fear among staff, patients and relatives.