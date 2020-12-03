Libya: Health Sector Flash Update | Monitoring violence against healthcare (December 01, 2020)

Location Suq Aljumaa municipality, Tripoli district

HF Name & Type Al-Khadra Hospital

Attack type Kidnapping

Incident On 1 December 2020, in Tripoli, unidentified gunmen reportedly kidnapped Dr. AlSiddiq bin Dallah, the head of orthopedic Surgery department in al-Khadra Hospital. Allegedly, on his return home the gunmen who were on board of two tinted windows vehicles intercepted and blocked the road on the victim in 11 July street and took him to unknown destination. The motives behind the incident remain unclear.

Prior health facility condition Impact The incident led to a number of protests and social media statements demanding the release of the doctor.