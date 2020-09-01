Libya
Libya: Health Sector Flash Update | Monitoring violence against healthcare (August 06, 2020)
Location: Azzawya municipality, Azzawya
HF Name & Type: WHO health supplies
Attack type: Intercepted and diverted medical supplies
Incident: An armed group near the town of Azzawya (western Libya) intercepted a truck on its way to Benghazi and Tobruk to deliver WHO supplies. They directed the driver to deliver the supplies to a nearby health care facility.
WHO has repeatedly asked the national authorities in Tripoli to intervene and ensure the supplies are restored to WHO for distribution to health facilities in the east. As of 23 August, the supplies were not released back to WHO.