Libya: Health Sector Flash Update | Monitoring violence against healthcare (April 29, 2020)

Location: Tajoura municipality, Tripoli district.

HF Name & Type: Weryemma polyclinic.

Attack type: Shelling

Incident: Weryemma polyclinic in Tajoura municipality was hit as a result of shelling.

Prior health facility condition: This polyclinic was fully functional and was providing Essential Reproductive, maternal, newborn and child health services to an average of 60 beneficiaries per day.

Impact: The Health Facility is now closed for renovation