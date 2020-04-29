Libya
Libya: Health Sector Flash Update | Monitoring violence against healthcare (April 29, 2020)
Location: Tajoura municipality, Tripoli district.
HF Name & Type: Weryemma polyclinic.
Attack type: Shelling
Incident: Weryemma polyclinic in Tajoura municipality was hit as a result of shelling.
Prior health facility condition: This polyclinic was fully functional and was providing Essential Reproductive, maternal, newborn and child health services to an average of 60 beneficiaries per day.
Impact: The Health Facility is now closed for renovation