Libya
Libya: Health Sector Flash Update | Monitoring violence against healthcare (April 22, 2020)
Attachments
HF Name & Type - Ibn Sina public hospital
Attack type - Disappearance
Incident - Disappearance of two doctors, one nurse, and one hospital staff over the period of 2 weeks.
Prior health facility condition Impact - 4 health workers used to work for Ibn Sina public hospital. There are allegations that all of them were arrested by one of the armed groups in the area. No further information is available