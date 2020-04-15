Libya: Health Sector Flash Update | Monitoring violence against healthcare (April 13, 2020)

Attack type: Clashes, military violence

Incident: Due to the heavy clashes in the west of Tripoli area on April 13, 2020, the services of public health facilities, including Sabratha hospital, Surman hospital, the Oncology Hospital and AlAjaylat Hospital were suspended for an indefinite time. In addition, all previously functioning primary health care centers and private clinics stopped their services as well. Three ambulances, four transport cars were seized by armed people from Sabratha hospital.