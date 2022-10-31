Libya: Health Sector Bulletin (September 2022)

HIGHLIGHTS

• PHC sub sector Working Group meeting happened on 13 Sep 2022. New TORs for the working group have been formulated. New terms of Reference PHC while the proceedings of the meeting can be accessed here

• Migration Health – Sub Working Group Meeting was done on 12 September 2022 and was attended by: WHO,IOM, UNHCR, MSF, UNICEF and LibAid

• Libya — Weekly Migrant and Host Communities COVID-19 Vaccination Update - Phase 3 (4 - 10 Sep 2022) | DTM (iom.int)

• Libya — Migrant Report 42 (May - June 2022) | DTM (iom.int)

• Migrant Report Key Findings Round 42 (May - June 2022) | DTM (iom.int)

• Libya — Detention Centre Profile Generator (August 2022) | DTM (iom.int)

• Libya-Humanitarian-SitRep-No.2-30-June-2022.pdf (unicef.org)

• Health Sector Operational Response for August 2022 has been published. 4W health sector, August 2022 | HumanitarianResponse

• The health sector operational response report was based on the 4Ws data for August 2022. Seven health partners reported to 4Ws August which included WHO, IOM, IMC, UNHCR, IRC, MSF and ACF. Microsoft Power BI

• Three weekly and one monthly Epidemiological bulletin published

o COVID-19 EPI Monthly Libya Sep 2022 | HumanitarianResponse

o COVID-19 EPI Weekly Libya 02 Oct 2022 | HumanitarianResponse

• Published biweekly health sector operational update Bi-weekly operational update 1-15 September 2022 | HumanitarianResponse

• Produced flash update on the attacks on health care in Tripoli 27 Aug 2022 Attack on health care, 27 August 2022 | HumanitarianResponse

• EWARN Libya Week 40 2022 | HumanitarianResponse