Libya: Health Sector Bulletin (September 2021)

Several sources reported that an armed group entered the Ministry of Health premises in Tripoli and reportedly placed the guards under arrest. The incident highlights the continuing armed groups actions against rival armed groups in a bid to assert influence and power.

Overall, the general security situation in the country was relatively calm with incident trend decreased in terms of frequency and intensity as compared to the other week wherein series of security incidents largely associated to internal armed skirmishes in the capital caused heightened tension.

Confirmation received from the Minister of Health’ Office on the attendance of the Regional Committee in Cairo. The Minister of Health highlights in the meetings with key hospital directors and administrators the following points: building up treatment capabilities within the country rather than sending patients abroad and allocation of required budget; shortage of essential drugs, equipment; outsourcing for better service delivery and in country treatment; enhancement of HR development; development of the M&E framework for quality assurance; continued “hospitalization” practices and weakened rural health care system, needs to reduce the current burden on key hospitals; coordination between key health facilities in enhancement of health system. A separate attention was focused on the need to support Sabha Medical Center in the south.

The Minister of Health met with his counterpart from Malta to discuss cooperation. Libya and Malta sign health agreement.

The Minister of Health briefed the House of Representatives on the situation in the country.

The Minister and the Deputy Minister of Health continue visiting different parts of the country, including COVID-19 isolation centers.

There is a dialogue between the Ministries of Health and Higher Education on the next steps to enhance quality of health education.

21 September, UNSMIL Statement on reports about no-confidence motion against the GNU. The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) has received, with concerns, reports that the House of Representatives (HoR) has passed a no-confidence motion against the Government of National Unity (GNU)…UNSMIL calls on the HoR and all relevant institutions and political actors to remain focused on completing the preparation of the constitutional and legislative framework for the 24 December elections and to refrain from any action that could undermine the electoral process and the country’s unity, security, and stability. The holding of presidential and parliamentary elections on 24 December 2021 needs to remain the paramount objective, and any efforts to divert attention to other objectives work against the holding of the elections on 24 December 2021.

Ministry of Health considering formation of joint emergency facilities with Egyptian counterparts. Audit Bureau and Libyan Clinics Union discuss role of private sector in localizing health treatment and payment of debts.

Tunisian and Libyan authorities approve health protocol for border re-opening.

Ministry is focused on opening additional dialysis centers, ophthalmology services, reconstruction of main hospital facilities in selected areas, availability of cancer treatment, blood banks, disease surveillance, regulation of pharmaceutical products, MoH Field visits are carried out across various COVID-19 isolation centers.

23 September 2021 - With representatives of the United Nations Country Team based in Benghazi, the United Nations Assistant Secretary-General Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Libya, Georgette Gagnon today concluded a four-day visit to Benghazi. Ms. Gagnon visited health facilities, medical warehouses, the Al Heleas IDP settlement, the rehabilitated Benghazi library and AlShabbi Corniche as well as the offices of Tatweer Research and LibAid. Ms. Gagnon thanked the Government of National Unity and the Benghazi municipality for their full cooperation for her visit.