Libya: Health Sector Bulletin (October 2022)

The number of migrants, refugees, and asylum seekers continue to increase, with a total of 649,788 individuals recorded in Libya at the end of April 2022, mirroring pre-pandemic migration dynamics. Although the humanitarian situation for the Libyan population is improving, it is deteriorating for nonLibyans such as migrants, refugees and asylum seekers. In late 2021 and early 2022, forced evictions and widespread security operations targeting migrants, refugees and asylum seekers led to the arrest of several thousand individuals, resulting in the separation of families, and causing most to go into hiding.

Their status remains precarious, especially as there is no legal framework that enables humanitarian actors to aid migrants and refugees in a safe and predictable manner, without consideration of the legality of their standing in the country. The detention of migrants, refugees and asylum seekers, including minors, contributing to human rights issues, and further exposing them to the risk of human trafficking, sexual and gender-based violence and forced labour, among other criminal activities.

The new number of people in need (PIN) for 2023, totalling 328,623, is still under discussion. The number has been proposed based on round 2 of the Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) and the findings of the 2022 Multisectoral Needs Assessment (MSNA). It represents a sharp decrease from the PIN for 2022 (804,000 people) and a decrease in the number of people in acute need to 119,000 (a decrease of 59% from last year).