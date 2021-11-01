Libya: Health Sector Bulletin (October 2021)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

2 October. one migrant was killed and at least 15 others injured, six seriously, when Libyan security authorities, carried out raids on houses and temporary makeshift shelters yesterday in Gargaresh, an area of Tripoli heavily populated by migrants and asylum-seekers… STATEMENT of the United Nations Assistant Secretary-General Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Libya, Georgette Gagnon UN extremely concerned about reports of Killing and Excessive Use of Force against Migrants and Asylum Seekers in Gargaresh, Tripoli. The number of migrants detained in Libya more than doubled in a week, rising from 4,531 on 26 September, to more than 10,000 on 3 October.

7 October, the Libyan government approved 13.6 million euros to be spent by the Health Ministry with French healthcare provider GIE Saint Marguerite for the treatment of Libyan children with tumours, bone marrow transplantation and microsurgery to be conducted at Janzour Hospital.

13 October, Libyan Economy Minister prohibits companies from importing medicines.

14 October, different sources report that a senior health official got kidnapped in Tripoli and later released.

11-14 October, Libyan Health Minister elected as Chairman of WHO Regional Committee for Eastern Mediterranean region.

23 October, the Ministry of Health discussed with Turkish service provider specializing in providing integrated management services for hospitals and health institutions, operating and equipping the Kufra Hospital, as a first model

for the hospitals that the company will operate and equip. The company is scheduled to fully equip the Kufra Hospital and operate it with 70 percent Turkish and 30 percent Libyan staff, provided that after two years, the hospital will be operated entirely by Libyan authorities.

31 October, the General Syndicate of Libyan Doctors said in a statement that it would begin an open strike as of 7 November with regard to its demands to increase salaries of medical workers.

The Ministry of Health works to increase the capacity and capabilities of the MoH isolation centers, including oxygen equipment and transportation. New isolation centers are being opened.

The MoH is committed to complete the construction/reconstruction of the planned physiotherapy centers in Zawiya area.

The MoH has been working to pay off pending financial amounts for treatment of Libyan citizen abroad, for example in Jordan and Turkey.

The Minister of Health continues visiting various health facilities across the country, assessing the situation on the ground.