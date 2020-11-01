Libya
Libya: Health Sector Bulletin (October 2020)
Attachments
KEY ISSUES
Libya continues to witness an increase of COVID-19 cases.
Preparation of the COVID-19 National Response Plan meeting in Tripoli.
Libya has signed COVAX Facility agreement.
Health sector identified 1,195,389 people in need of health assistance (health PIN and target and affected population), including nearly 1,016,839 people in acute and immediate humanitarian needs (in 72 municipalities, classified as 3 or above on the severity scale – meaning that people living in these areas have acute and immediate humanitarian needs (58 municipalities classified as 3, 12 municipalities as 4 and two municipalities as 5).
Health sector narrative for 2021 HRP is developed.
Proposed health sector envelope for 2021 is 40 mln USD.