Libya: Health Sector Bulletin (November 2021)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

The Prime Minister discussed with the Deputy Minister of Health the issue of financial renumeration of staff involved in COVID-19 response.

Libya’s Health Ministry creates first electronic system to manage treatment internally and abroad.

Libya is to pay 20-25% of total amounts for provided medical abroad treatment in Turkey and Jordan. The Libyan health authorities discussed with international organizations issues of expanding health care to migrant population across the country.

The Minister of Health briefed the Head of Presidential Council on health situation and response across the country. The Deputy Minister of Health discussed with the Medical Supply Organization a way forward to overcome challenges with supply chain and availability of COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 supplies.

The situation in Libya continued to be tense with armed groups mobilization being reported in Tripoli and across the western region

Statement by the President of the Security Council on Libya - 24 November 2021: https://unsmil.unmissions.org/statement-president-security-council-libya-24-november-2021

Remarks to the Security Council by Ján Kubiš, Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Libya, and Head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya: https://unsmil.unmissions.org/remarks-security-council-j%C3%A1nkubi%C5%A1-special-envoy-secretary-general-libya-and-head-united-nations-1 1,038,083 (14%) of the targeted population received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccines, while 658,323 (9%) received the second dose. A total of 6,846 migrants received the first dose, including 1,685 receiving the second dose.

NCDC issued a circular on travel regulations related to the new COVID-19 variant (Omicron).