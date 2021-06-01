Libya: Health Sector Bulletin (May 2021)

KEY ISSUES

EWARN and epidemiological situation update

COVID-19 vaccination

Sebha Nexus Working Group (NWG) Mission 26 May 2021

EU call for project proposals on PHC for NGOs

Health workforce strategic plan development

Availability of health facilities in the south and east.

Inventory of health sector projects

Health sector operational response

SITUATION OVERVIEW

• GNU's Minister of Health states that when appointed, the Ministry of Health was in a disastrous state.

• Libya's National Oil Corporation working with Italy's ENI delivered medical equipment to the municipalities of Zwara & Riqdalin

• Minister of Health: All Covid-19 vaccines delivered to Libya are safe and effective

• Minister of Health: More than 5 million doses of “Johnson & Johnson” vaccine will arrive in the coming days.

• Libya and UK discuss mental health and localization of healthcare.

• Libya resumes COVID-19 vaccination after Eid holidays.

• Al-Koni: The conditions at Ubari Hospital amount to a crime.

• Field visits’ observations by the Minister of Health: support with oxygen plants, oxygen cylinders, enhancement of diabetes treatment services, early cancer detection, lack of cancer medicines, outdated and broken medical equipment, shortage of medical staff, revision of medical procurement policies, shortage of medical equipment, low workload’ levels and weak capacities of selected functioning public hospitals, a number of facilities with incomplete rehabilitation, weak ambulance and referral services, disrupted health services in remote areas, delays in salary’ release, retainment of foreign health workers, actions for non-interrupted supplies of essential lifesustaining medicines.

• Libya Reports Zero COVID-19 Deaths for First Time in Months.

• The Government of Japan has approved a total of US$ 833,000 toward strengthening Libya’s preparedness for the COVID-19 vaccination programme, especially with regard to the procurement of cold chain equipment, Ultracold Chain, and institutional capacity development of health staff.

• May 19, the second shipment of 117,600 doses of COVID-19 vaccines through COVAX Facility arrived at Mitiga International Airport in Tripoli. This second batch of vaccines is earmarked for priority groups including health care workers, people above 75 years of age, followed by those between 65 and 75 who have comorbidities.

• Libya and Tunisia review cooperation in the field of health.

• The Ministry of Justice of the Government of National Unity (GNU) on Sunday announced the launch of a vaccination campaign against the Coronavirus in all reform and rehabilitation institutions and prisons.

• On 30 May 2021, in Tripoli, it was reported in local and social media that an American doctor and his Libyan driver were kidnaped by unidentified gunmen from Royal Gardens Hotel at al-Dhara area.

• Libyan Minister of Health at the Government of National Unity Ali Zanati announced an initiative to reopen the coastal road that links the country’s western and eastern cities.The initiative, dubbed “Power of Hope,” aims to reopen the coastal road to transport patients, medications and humanitarian needs and alleviate the suffering of the citizens, he told a press conference.

• The Libyan Health Minister, Ali Al-Zanati, has went over cooperation opportunities with US companies to develop the Libyan healthcare sector. The Libyan Health Ministry reiterated readiness to cooperate with US firms in providing medicine, medical equipment, and cutting-edge medical systems. The US firms proposed building hospitals, managing them and training Libyan medical staff, in addition to assisting Libyans in combating Coronavirus and providing vaccines, as well as using US expertise in the health sector.

• Libya's Healthcare professionals demand the release of their salaries, an increase in payments and the activation of resolution 885 • Libya’s Economic and Social Development Fund (ESDF) revealed that it is to reactivate medicine production within Libya. The ESDF announced the news yesterday after it participated in the meetings of the General Assembly of the Bosnian Pharmaceutical Industry Company, Bosnalijek, in the Bosnian capital, Sarajevo. The ESDF owns a 7.6 percent share in Bosnalijek.