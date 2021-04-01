Libya: Health Sector Bulletin (March 2021)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

• Statement by the President of the Security Council on Libya 12 March 2021, https://unsmil.unmissions.org/sites/default/files/20210313_prst_6_e.pdf

• A new interim unified Government was approved by the House of Representatives (HoR).

• The UN Secretary-General’s Special Envoy and Head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), Ján Kubiš is in Tripoli to continue his engagements with the new interim Government of National Unity and various Libyan actors to fast-track the implementation of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF)

Roadmap.

• Professor Ali Al Zanati is the newly appointed Minister of Health of the Government of National Unity (GNU).

• A re-organization of the MoH organogram is expected.

• The new Minister of Health undertakes visits across the country (including east, west and south), checking health facilities (COVID and non-COVID), meeting with health personnel and patients. Key recommendations are being issued.

• The Ministry of Health follows up on the issues of pending salaries to staff in Libya.

• Electronic registration for COVID-19 vaccination was launched, www.eservices.ly.

• The Minister of Health conducted a meeting with the Chairman of the Central Bank of Libya on the release of funds for procurement of health supplies.

• The Minister of Health participated in the National Technical Working Group (NTWG) for COVID-19 vaccine introduction.

• Among other priorities the Minister of Health highlighted to address the needs of oncology patients, shortage of specialized medical personnel, lack of hospital supplies.

• A joint meeting of COVID-19 responsible authorities (including east and west), it was reported that a total of 72 isolation centers (including 15 in the east) and more than 1400 beds were made available; all opened facilities should be managed by the responsible MoH structures. Pending salary payments, need for further capacity building of Libyan health personnel, standardization of the planning and response system, lack of oxygen, need for continuous maintenance and service of essential equipment, emphasis on prevention interventions were highlighted.

• The Minister of Health dissolved all previously created COVID-19 committees at the national level