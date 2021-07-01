Libya: Health Sector Bulletin (June 2021)

KEY ISSUES

Health sector related challenges and obstacles Deterioration of security situation in detention centers in Tripoli

Supporting epidemiological and laboratory surveillance in Libya

Development of national policy and a strategic action plan for nursing and midwifery in Libya

Health sector assessment registry for quarter II 2021

Situation with HIV treatment in Libya - Health sector 2021 HRP Periodic Monitoring Report

Impact of the heat wave on health service delivery (among functioning health facilities) across the country

SITUATION OVERVIEW

• June 3, the director of Libyan Red Crescent branch in Ejdabia was kidnapped by a group of unknown people. Until now, his whereabouts are unknown.

• Libyan Prime Minister stressed the need for real partnership between the public and private sectors in the health field and a need to develop an effective vision for the health insurance project.

• Libyan Prime Minister urged health sector to raise salaries. The General Syndicate of Libyan Doctors (LGMC) announced that it would begin a partial strike in both the public and private sectors due to their low salary. The strike would continue until the activation of a governmental decision to raise the salaries of health sector employees.

• Unconscionable sexual violence against migrant women and girls in Tripoli's Shara’ al-Zawiya detention centre – suicide attempts out of desperation & starvation.

• MSF suspends its work in two detention centers in Tripoli, https://www.msf.org/violence-against-migrants-forcesmsf-suspend-centre-activities-libya

• The UN SG twitted on 27 June “I am very concerned about the serious and deteriorating humanitarian situation in Libya. An estimated 1.3 million people need assistance, an increase of 400,000 since last year. I urge countries to support our Humanitarian Response Plan to help the most vulnerable.”

• Second Berlin Conference on Libya took place on 23 June. Some of the key conclusions included: “We commit to supporting the interim Government of National Unity in its efforts to improve the delivery of basic services to the Libyan people, restore water and electricity supply, education and medical services including providing vaccines against Covid-19, to combat corruption, revive and diversify the national economy, and engage in the reconstruction of the country’s infrastructure; We recall the obligation of the interim Presidency Council, the interim Government of National Unity and all parties in Libya to fully respect international humanitarian law and international human rights law as applicable, to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure and all Libyans and Non-Libyans, and allow access for medical personnel, human rights monitors, humanitarian personnel and assistance, also through engagement with UN entities.”

• Programmatic scoping mission in the context of the transition, UNDP Libya, 7 June-9 July 2021 takes place.

• Libya will be included into Focused Countries Initiatives, launched by the global Health and Migration Programme at WHO/Headquarters. The aim of this initiative is to recognize countries’ different challenges, opportunities, capacities and readiness in scaling up the Global Action Plan (GAP) implementation.

• Greece and Libya discuss health cooperation, including Greek administration over Libyan hospitals.

• The Minister of Health for the Government of National Unity (GNU), Ali Al-Zanati, visited the southern region where discussed the current health situation in Sabha municipality.

• The Ministry of Health highlighted the necessity of reactivation of Ghat General Hospital.

• The Ministry of Health highlighted the necessity of receiving any external assistance by health facilities as a subject of mandatory coordination with the respective technical department of the Ministry of Health and ensuring importation and procurement of supplies with no less than 2/3 of the validity period.

• There is a reported deterioration of the situation in Ashshwayrif municipality with accessibility to COVID-19 services.

• Libya’s Parliament Fails to Approve 2021 Budget.